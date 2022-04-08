Imagine Delhi to Srinagar in eight hours!

Don’t be surprised. The Centre has launched major infrastructure projects including an expressway that will reduce the travel time between Delhi to Srinagar.

Union Minister for Road, Transport, and Highways Nitin Gadkari said people will be able to reach Delhi from Srinagar in just eight hours in the future after the completion of several infrastructure projects being carried out in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the government was taking up several important infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir that will improve connectivity in the region.

“We are constructing Asia’s longest tunnel at Zozila between Kashmir and Ladakh. The Atal Tunnel on the Leh-Manali route has already reduced the travel time. The work on the Srinagar-Katra-Delhi expressway is also in progress and the future people will be able to reach Delhi from Srinagar in just eight hours,” Gadkari said.

He added that more people will visit Kashmir if there is good infrastructure.