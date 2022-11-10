Srinagar: Rahul Rajput and Supriya from Mumbai had heard about Kashmir but never did they get a chance to pay a visit.

Investment bankers by profession, they are tying the nuptial knot in January next year. To make their wedding memorable, they have chosen Kashmir autumn theme for the pre-wedding shoot.

'Aatish-e-Chinar’: Tourists throng Kashmir's Mughal Gardens to relive magic of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Mohabbatein’ in autumn shades 3

“We had planned our pre-wedding shoot in Meghalaya. Last week, when we saw our friends from Goa uploading their pictures on social media, we were completely surprised to see the beauty of Kashmir in autumn. We instantly dropped Meghalaya and chose Kashmir as the destination for our pre-wedding shoot,” Rahul said.

The couple arrived in Kashmir on Wednesday and scheduled their autumn photoshoot for the next four days. “We got our crew from Mumbai and we are very excited about our pre-wedding shoot,” Supriya said.

With autumn at its peak, Kashmir is attracting people, event management, and others to capture the autumn hues.

Nishat and Dachigam National Park have recorded heavy footfall in the last one month.

“When it comes to autumn, Nishat Garden is the most sought place for big brands to shoot promotional videos and pictures for their products. I have been scheduling all my shoots in the garden during autumn. In fact, we have made all arrangements for the upcoming event next week in Nishat,” said Sehrish Khan, who owns a clothing brand `Riwayat by Saba’.

An official of the floriculture department said Mughal Gardens have witnessed an increase in footfalls. Those visiting gardens include social media influencers, filmmakers, photographers, and tourists.

Officials at Dachigam National Park said the footfall has increased especially after the onset of autumn.

Iqbal Khurshid, Curator of the Park said people have arrived to shoot documentaries and other videos.

“We have witnessed a good rush of people and many documentary films have been shot here. People also click photographs inside the national park. This year online permission has been launched for hassle-free access,” he said.