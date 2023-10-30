Srinagar: Come Autumn, tourism players will try to recreate the magic of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer `Mohabbatein’ in Kashmir.

`Kashmir Autumn Walk’ is aimed to increase tourist footfall in a season that is synonymous with love and romance.

After summer, the valley’s lush greenery transitions into the mesmerizing autumnal palette. The stakeholders in the tourism sector are seizing the opportunity to captivate the hearts of visitors.

Similar to the Heritage Walk, the Kashmir Autumn Walk offers tourists the chance to experience the region’s autumnal splendor up close.

Farah Rashid is one such travel agent of the valley who has devised a special package to hard sell autumn to tourists.

“Japan is famous for its unique fall that turns the place into a carpet of pink, yellow, and crimson red. We too have a unique color of autumn, which we thought to promote. So, I have started this Walk to show the colors of autumn to tourists,” she said.

Farah said she takes tourists to the Mughal Gardens, Naseem Bagh apart from other offbeat places during the season.

“I provide them services including costumes and professional photographers to capture each and every moment of their stay during autumn in Kashmir. Last year, many guests visited Kashmir during autumn and they really loved the season since the temperature tends to be very moderate apart from the beautiful view of blazing Cinars,” she said.

Umar Ahmad another travel agent said they receive a good number of foreigners during the autumn season. “Autumn is a season of high-end tourists. We take tourists to Dachigam, which looks mesmerizing during the autumn season,” he said.

The initiative has garnered positive responses from tourists and locals alike.

Massive online campaign about autumn hues, which shows blazing Chinars on social media is equally attracting tourists worldwide to experience this season of fall in Kashmir.

John and Sarah, a couple from London who choose to visit the valley during autumn expressed their amazement, saying, “We’ve seen pictures of Kashmir’s autumn, but being here, surrounded by the vibrant colors, is an entirely different experience. The ‘Kashmir Autumn Walk’ is an exceptional way to get in touch with the local culture and nature.”