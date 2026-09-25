‘Aarogya Manthan’: J&K recognised as ‘Best Performing UT’

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 26: Jammu & Kashmir has received national recognition for its efforts under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, with the State Health Agency, J&K, being honoured as the ‘Best Performing Union Territory’ for achieving saturation of frontline workers with Ayushman Cards.

The award was presented at Aarogya Manthan 2026, held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, as part of the celebrations marking 8 years of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and 5 years of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

Virender Kumar, Nodal Officer, SHA J&K, received the award on behalf of the State Health Agency, J&K, from Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda. The ceremony was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, National Health Authority and other dignitaries.

The achievement is the result of the collective efforts of SHA J&K, Chief Medical Officers, district teams, frontline health workers and field functionaries across the UT. Their continued efforts at the district and grassroots levels have helped ensure that frontline workers are covered with Ayushman Cards and are able to avail the benefits associated with the scheme.

The recognition is a proud moment for the teams working across Jammu & Kashmir and adds further momentum to the ongoing efforts of SHA J&K to strengthen AB-PMJAY SEHAT and ensure that the benefits of the scheme reach people across the UT of Jammu & Kashmir.