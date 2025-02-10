BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today declared that the countdown for the fall of the AAP government in Punjab has begun, asserting that Arvind Kejriwal’s “fake and deceitful” image has been exposed following the Delhi Assembly results.

Chugh claimed that AAP in Punjab is a fragile “house of cards” set to collapse soon, as the much-hyped Delhi model that the Bhagwant Mann government sought to replicate in Punjab has been outrightly rejected by Delhi voters. He remarked, “Kejriwal and his model have been thrown into the Yamuna by the people of Delhi.”

Criticizing Kejriwal’s governance, Chugh alleged that the so-called Delhi model was built on deception, highlighting alleged scams in liquor, education, health, scholarships, and the Jal Board. “For ten years, Kejriwal’s government focused only on defrauding Delhi,” he added.

He stated that people in Punjab have begun to realize their mistake in trusting AAP’s propaganda and are now ready to see the end of its rule. Chugh also pointed to a complete breakdown of law and order in Punjab, with gangsters and mafias operating freely, and claimed the state is now eager for change.

On reports that Congress is seeking support from AAP MLAs in Punjab, Chugh dismissed the party’s relevance, stating that Congress has been “wiped out” across the country and is now a “leaderless party on ventilator support.”

Chugh emphasized that the BJP is playing a responsible opposition role in Punjab and expressed confidence that the party will soon win the trust of the people.