AAP to install free WiFi hotspots for protesting farmers at Singhu border

AAP leader Raghav Chadha has said that free WiFi hotspots will be set up at Singhu border for the farmers who have been camping there for over a month protesting the three Central farm laws.

He said it was the initiative of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

While addressing a presser, Raghav said: “We want the farmers to stay in touch with their family. We have identified a few spots to install the WiFi hotspots. This is an initiative of (Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal and the party.”

“Any person needs three things to live a life of dignity: roti (food), kapda (clothes), makaan (home). But in today’s time, a fourth thing has been added, which is internet. Our farmer brothers and sisters came to Delhi borders, and have been fighting for their rights for the past one month,” he said.

“Sewadar Arvind Kejriwal gave sewa of blankets, langar, toilets and water, and now he will start another sewa of free WiFi at Singhu border,” said Chadha.

He said the party had received demands from farmers at Singhu as there are network connectivity issues. Chadha said the radius of one WiFi hotspot would be 100 metres, which will cover an area of 31,000 square feet.

“These farmers at the Singhu border, who have been sitting miles away from their homes and fields, only have one wish after sundown — that they be able to make a video call to their families to speak to their wives, ageing mothers and children. Due to the low signal strength, our farmer brothers and sisters were not able to speak to their families.

“The problems and inconveniences that these farmers are facing due to the three black laws, if we are able to reduce this even a little bit, we will consider ourselves successful. They will also be able to see the lies and propaganda of the Modi government, and gave them a befitting reply on social media,” Chadha said.

Asked by reporters why hotspots were not being installed at Tikri border, he said Kejriwal and AAP would try “their level best” to do so if requests came from farmers there.

Farmers from various parts of the country have been camping at different border points of Delhi for over a month now to demand repeal of the three farm laws.