Riyadh: During the past five months, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has issued four million Umrah visas.

As per reports, these visas have been issued for pilgrims coming from around the world since the start of the Umrah season of 2022.

There has also been an increase in the number of pilgrims performing Umrah from Kashmir valley. Umrah from the Valley had been suspended in March, 2020 after the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. In December 2021, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia allowed licensed and accredited tour operators from six countries including India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt and Pakistan to issue Umrah visa and design packages accordingly.

Umrah had finally resumed from Kashmir in February earlier this year after the completion of formalities by the tour operators.

The pilgrims across the world were also able to submit their visa applications through the ministry’s website or the Nusuk platform. Muslims from anywhere in the world with any type of visa that enables them to enter Saudi Arabia such as visit visas, tourist visas, and others, are allowed to perform the Umrah and visit the Prophet’s mosque after registering for an appointment through Nusuk app.

Saudi Arabia has extended the validity of Umrah visas from 30 days to 90 days, and pilgrims are allowed to enter the Kingdom through any of its airports, seaports, and land crossings.