Aamir Pushes Coolie, Dials PVR for Prime Slots Before War 2

Despite just a cameo in Coolie, Aamir Khan has stirred up the release game by personally calling PVR-Inox boss Ajay Bijli to demand premium slots for the Rajinikanth-starrer across India—especially in the North, where the film lacks natural pull.

Though he did the cameo for free as a gesture toward Rajini, Aamir’s sudden push includes asking for a marketing tie-up. The call reportedly caught PVR-Inox off guard. He has no financial stake, making the move all the more unexpected.

Insiders believe Aamir’s play is more strategic than sentimental, possibly aiming to undercut War 2, which stars Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr., and Kiara Advani, and is backed by YRF. With PVR-Inox now caught between Sun Pictures and YRF, Aamir’s last-minute intervention has complicated the stakes.

Bollywood’s backstage drama continues—especially as both Aamir and NTR Jr. are working on films about Dada Saheb. The off-screen rivalry just got a new twist.