Aamir Khan to attend next edition of ‘Kashmir World Film Festival’

Srinagar: Festival Director of Kashmir World Film Festival (KWFF) Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan and Media Executive Idrees Bukhtiyar met Bollywood’s star Aamir Khan in Srinagar.

The actor was in Srinagar to shoot for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

They briefed the actor about the film festival taking place in Srinagar since 2017 and the challenges they overcame while organising it.

Aamir Khan appreciated the entire team for doing such a festival at a place like Kashmir which has no cinemas and theatres.

The actor assured his full support to the team KWFF and committed to be the chief guest in the next edition.

“I congratulate the team of Kashmir World Film Festival for successfully organising the 4 editions of this festival. It is good to have a Film Festival in a place like Kashmir and so many people have been coming to watch the films. Film personalities have also been coming to attend this festival to do sessions of interaction with film students and film aspirants. I hope to attend this festival soon once this pandemic is over,” said Aamir Khan.

Festival director said, “I was very happy to meet Aamir Khan and get his support for the Festival. It will be a great honour for us to host him in our Film Festival. We will be going to Mumbai for our next meeting with Aamir Khan.”

They also met renowned film director Rajkumar Hirani and producer Mahaveer Jain.

KWFF is the first festival of its kind and magnitude which has been attended by the top stars of the film Industry and so far four editions have been successfully completed. The preparation for the fifth edition is going on.