AA&M hosts concluding ceremony of ‘World Heritage Week’

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 25: To commemorate World Heritage Week 2024, the Directorate of Archives, Archaeology and Museums (AA&M) J&K, today hosted felicitation cum concluding ceremony of ‘World Heritage Week’ celebration 2024, at Tagore Hall Srinagar.

The culminating ceremony witnessed enthusiastic participation from heritage enthusiasts, scholars and students from various schools and colleges.

Speaking on the occasion, Kuldeep Krishan Sidha, Director, Archives, Archaeology and Museums raised awareness and highlighted the significance of the World Heritage Week. He also spoke on the importance of safeguarding Heritage for future generations.

Celebration of this Week helps us to examine our history and traditions and enables us to develop awareness about Heritage, he added.

While interacting with the students, Rahul Ramesh Bhosle, Superintending Archaeologist, Srinagar Circle, Archaeological Survey of India stressed on the importance of generating awareness among the students about rich cultural heritage to help them understand the importance of preservation of our glorious past for its posterity.

Further, he requested the audience to visit the historical site of Katri Wadr Khampora Saria in Chadoora Budgam where the excavation by the Archaeological Survey of India is going on.

Besides, Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, Deputy Director, Archives, Archaeology and Museums, Kashmir also informed that the Department has started the trial digging and investigation of ancient archaeological site at Parihaspora Pattan and invited the audience to visit the site and learn the techniques of exploration and excavation.

The Dy. Director also assured that the visitors will be provided necessary guidance at the site.

Meanwhile, prizes were distributed among the students who have been declared as winners. The event marks a significant initiative in creating awareness about the importance of heritage conservation/preservation while offering the public a unique opportunity to engage with the treasures of J&K.