The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill up different vacancies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can visit the Airport Authority of India website aai.aero

Posts:

Consultant of Land Management Department in Imphal and Agartala – 2 Posts



Junior Consultant in Fire Service Department – 10 Posts

Salary

ADVERTISEMENT



Up to Rs, 1 lakh per month will be given to the selected candidates for the post of Consultant of Land Management Department. Candidates selected for the post of Junior Consultants will be paid Rs 50,000.

Candidates can apply for Consultant of Land Management Department till 29 April 2022





For Junior Consultant of Fire Service Department, the last date for filing of application is 28 April 2022