The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill up different vacancies.
Candidates can visit the Airport Authority of India website aai.aero
Posts:
Consultant of Land Management Department in Imphal and Agartala – 2 Posts
Junior Consultant in Fire Service Department – 10 Posts
Salary
Up to Rs, 1 lakh per month will be given to the selected candidates for the post of Consultant of Land Management Department. Candidates selected for the post of Junior Consultants will be paid Rs 50,000.
Candidates can apply for Consultant of Land Management Department till 29 April 2022
For Junior Consultant of Fire Service Department, the last date for filing of application is 28 April 2022
