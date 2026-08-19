Aabha Hanjura, Khan Brothers’ new single breaks internet

Srinagar: The internet has gone gaga over Kashmiri folk singer Aabha Hanjura’s latest single O Ri Sakhi, a unique collaboration with Rajasthan’s renowned Manganiyar ensemble The Khan Brothers.

The song brings together the rich folk traditions of Kashmir and Rajasthan, creating a rare cross-cultural musical experience that blends soulful vocals, traditional instruments, and contemporary arrangements.

The song was recorded in Jaipur in 2025 and released in 2026. It, as per the makers, emerged from a two-day creative collaboration with the Manganiyar musicians.

Known for her efforts to revive and modernize Kashmiri folk music, Hanjura said the project was born out of a long-standing desire to explore what could emerge when two distinct folk traditions come together.

“Actually, it was my wish to see what two folk traditions can really do together. I have been associated with Kashmiri folk music for a long time and wanted to take it to the next level,” Hanjura told The Kashmir Monitor.

She said collaboration was essential to expanding the reach of traditional music while preserving its roots.

“I have always concentrated on grassroots folk traditions. Whether it is using the santoor and rabab in a modern context or experimenting with new sounds, my effort has been to keep the essence of folk music alive while making it accessible to contemporary audiences,” she said.

At the heart of O Ri Sakhi is a reimagining of the celebrated Kashmiri folk song Bumbroo, one of the most recognizable pieces of the Chakri tradition. The Khan Brothers have also built up their lyrics as Banro Banro to sync with the Bumbroo theme of the song.

Hanjura said she wanted to create her own chapter in the evolving story of the folk classic.

“Bumbroo is the crown jewel of the Chakri tradition. I wanted to place Bumbroo in a new context and add another chapter to its story. Since it is essentially a wedding song, I imagined taking that story to Rajasthan and creating a musical dialogue between Kashmir and Rajasthan,” she said.

The singer travelled to Rajasthan and worked closely with The Khan Brothers on the project, which was recorded in Jaipur last year and released this year.

“We went to Rajasthan and worked on both Bumbroo and O Ri Sakhi. The Khan Brothers interpreted Bumbroo through their own folk lens. It became a conversation between artists from two regions,” she said.

The collaboration also came with challenges, particularly in adapting pronunciations and musical nuances from two distinct traditions.

“It was a two-day collaboration and quite a challenge, especially with pronunciation and understanding each other’s styles. But that is what made it special. It became a genuine conversation between artists,” Hanjura said.

The overwhelming response to the song has surprised even the singer.

“I am getting love from everywhere. The response has been beautiful and heartening. People are surprised because they haven’t heard Bumbroo in this context before,” she said.

For Hanjura, the project is part of a larger mission to take Kashmiri folk music beyond regional boundaries.

“My intention has always been that the folk music of the Valley should not remain confined to the Valley. Through cross-cultural collaborations like this, we can take our traditions to global audiences and present them on an international stage,” she said.

Looking ahead, Hanjura expressed a desire to collaborate with more artists from Kashmir, particularly women.

“Women in Kashmir have always been at the forefront of literature and cultural expression. I am keen to work with more Kashmiri artists and especially female artists in future projects,” she said.