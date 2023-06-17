European lawmakers have issued a strong warning about the worsening water crisis in the region ahead of an upcoming extreme summer. During a European Parliament plenary session titled “The Water Crisis in Europe,” lawmakers emphasized the urgent need to address issues such as water scarcity, food security, and pollution.

The effects of the climate crisis, including depleted groundwater levels due to several years of diminishing resources, have been exacerbated by record-breaking temperatures and unprecedented winter heatwaves. Rivers and ski slopes have visibly suffered, and protests have erupted in France and Spain over water shortages.

EU Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, acknowledged the gravity of the situation, pointing to Copernicus satellite imagery that confirmed the widespread difficulties faced by many parts of the European Union. While the EU has established robust legislation since the 1970s to protect water systems, Simson acknowledged that a new approach was needed to address the current challenges effectively.

The European Environment Agency had recently warned of a summer marked by increased occurrences of droughts, floods, heatwaves, wildfires, and climate-related diseases. The agency’s report described the overall outlook as “pessimistic” and highlighted the need for EU member states to enhance their efforts in limiting the negative impacts of extreme weather events.

Some proposed measures include urban areas increasing green spaces and trees to lower temperatures and mitigate flooding risks, as well as farmers adapting crop varieties and adjusting sowing schedules.

Lawmakers emphasized the urgent need for action, describing the situation as a “war for water.” They called for comprehensive efforts to mitigate climate change and effectively manage water resources to safeguard the environment, agriculture, and public health in Europe.