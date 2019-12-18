Lead Stories
A train to internet-Lifeline for students, traders
Srinagar, Dec 18: Every time Muneer Ahmad, 18, visited internet kiosk at Baramulla Deputy Commissioner’s office, he would spent hours in a queue but only to return without submitting post-matric scholarship form.
Dejected, Ahmad had almost given up the idea of applying for scholarship until his uncle suggested him to visit Banihal. Call it his good fortune, the government recently resumed train service to Banihal, where the broadband service has been functional.
“Next morning I took a train to Banihal. I was surprised to see that many students with their forms for NEET and other courses had also boarded train to Banihal,” he said.
Visiting Banihal has become a routine for many students like Ahmad who desperately want to use internet. For the last four months, the internet blockade has hit ever strata of society particularly students and business community of Kashmir.
Students said accessing internet at government offices is a very “cumbersome” task. Hundreds of students have been making beeline every day at Baramulla Deputy Commissioner’s office to file different forms for education, jobs and scholarships. Similarly, students of other districts face same problems
“There are very few internet facilitation centers when compared to the students applying for various courses,” said Mohammad Yasir Rather, a NEET aspirant who visited Banihal to submit his form.
To meet deadline of filing Good and Service Tax (GST) returns, rush of traders have also increased at Banihal internet cafes. “Many traders are visiting Banihal to file their GST returns. Banihal is the nearest place to Kashmir where broadband services are working,” said Nisar Ahmad, a trader.
More than a dozen internet cafes have come up in Banihal after resumption of train services. Students and traders are being charged Rs 300 per hour for using internet at these cafes.
LG calls for comprehensive Housing, In-situ Slum Redevelopment policies
JAMMU, DECEMBER 18: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today directed the Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD) for framing of a comprehensive housing policy to address the increasing housing demand of the people of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, besides ensuring a planned urban development. He further directed the officers to roll out a mechanism to frame the “In-situ” Slum Redevelopment policy aiming to provide housing to eligible slum dwellers.
The Lt. Governor passed these directions while reviewing the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) across J&K in a meeting here at the Civil Secretariat.
During the meeting, the Lt. Governor took a comprehensive review on the progress made under PMAY (Urban and Grameen) and sought a district wise performance report.
On Beneficiary Led Individual House Construction or Enhancement (BLC), the Lt. Governor sought a proposal for enhancing the current assistance provided by the Government of Union Territory of J&K to the Economical Weaker Section (EWS) under PMAY.
It was informed that BLC (PMAY-U), the UT Government is providing an assistance of Rs 16,666 to EWS while the share of the Central Government is Rs 1.50 lakhs.
Taking serious note of extremely low percentage of expenditure occurred under PMAY (U) in districts like Baramulla, Anantnag and Udhampur, the Lt. Governor directed the department to call an explanation of the nodal supervisors of H&UDD and sought the reason behind the same.
The Lt. Governor exhorted the officers to ensure water supply to every household and toilets constructed under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) in convergence with Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).
Emphasizing on restructuring of Engineering departments, in general and H&UDD in particular, the Lt. Governor asked the officers to submit a proposal regarding postings in Engineering wing of Urban-Local bodies at the district level.
The meeting was informed that under four verticals of PMAY (U) that are Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), “In-situ” Slum Redevelopment (ISSR) and Credit Link Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) , a total of 55155 houses were sanctioned against the target of 79331. Under BLC, 3311 houses have been completed while 13100 beneficiaries were identified under AHP.
Under PMAY-Grameen, Phase-I, 17743 houses were completed against the target of 37494 with Rs 395.87 cr worth of funds utilized out of received Rs 396.75.In Phase-II, 19 houses have been completed so far out of the new target of 52500 taking the cumulative progress to 17762 completed houses against the targeted 89994.
Later, the Lt. Governor reviewed the working of J&K Housing Board and sought a detailed report on the available assets, revenue generation, expenditures and infrastructural development made by the Board.
The Lt. Governor asked the Board to assess the revenue generation and make concerted efforts to generate more income.
A detailed briefing was given on Housing colonies developed by the Housing Board. The meeting was informed that a total of 07 Government colonies are under Administrative Control of J&K Housing Board. On Housing Colonies developed by J&K Housing Board, it was informed that there are 2862 plots in Kashmir Division and 6099 in Jammu Division taking the total to 8961. Besides, 1240 flats were developed by the Board under Housing facilities for Darbar Move Employees.
Meanwhile, the issue of MGNREGA liability was also put up in the meeting, on which; Secretary RDD informed the chair that the current liability under MGNREGA is about Rs 400 cr which is mainly due to the exceeding of material component by the Panchayats beyond the limit admissible under norms.
Sh. BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Sh. Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance; Sh. Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor; Sh. Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department; Sh. Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Ms. Sheetal Nanda, Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj; Sh. Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority and other officers attended the meeting.
Poachers kill five migratory birds tagged with satellite transmitters
Srinagar, Dec 18: Scientists’ attempts to monitor the migration pattern of birds suffered a major setback when five avian guests tagged with state-of-the-art satellite transmitters were shot down by poachers in Kashmir.
Every winter thousands of migratory birds from central Asia and southern Europe visit various water bodies in Kashmir. However, there has been no detailed study conducted on the migration pattern of birds visiting the valley.
In 2018, a study was initiated by Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in collaboration with Scientific and Engineering Research Board to track the migration pattern of birds which visit the wetlands of Kashmir.
An official associated with the project said five birds were tagged with satellite transmitters or PTT (Platform Transmitter Terminal) in February 2018.
“Under the project, we acquired five Platform Transmitter Terminal (PIT) collars. They were fitted on birds including mallard, shoveler, grey legged geese, gadwall and common teal,” he said.
Once they were fitted, the PTTs got linked with the ARGOS satellite. “The tracking was successful for a period of time but poaching came as a setback,” he said.
The findings of the study reveal that the movement of mallards and grey legged geese was traced for three weeks. Similarly, the migratory movement of gadwall was traced from March to June 2018.
“The last signal was received from Manibugh Pampore wetland. It was presumed that they are shot dead and the equipment was destroyed by the poachers,” it says.
Principal investigator of the project Professor Khursheed Ahmad said poaching was a major challenge and suggested adequate number of PPTs installed on birds for their successful geo-tagging.
“We are putting in our best efforts but they will not serve any purpose if the birds are not protected from poachers. Consequently, with no scientific data on the birds, the conservation process will not be a success,” he said.
An official of Wildlife Department said that it is not possible to stop poaching in Kashmir. “We have our squads’ active in protected areas. However, birds usually fly away from wetlands to crop fields during the nighttime in search of food grains. This is when the poachers target them,” he added.
Uncertainty in Kashmir: No company ready to take up power reforms project
Srinagar, Dec 18: Uncertainty has severely hit much awaited power reforms project as private companies have expressed reluctance to work in Kashmir.
Under ‘Restructured-Accelerated Power Development and Reforms Program (R-APDRP)’ scheme, the government had invited tenders from private players for augmenting power infrastructure and reducing transmission and distribution losses.
The project was allotted to Kolkatta based company in 2014 and the company was asked to complete the project in two years. Despite giving two year extension, the company failed to complete the task and with the result the government terminated their contract.
For the last one year, the PDD had invited tenders twice but no company showed any interest in the project. “It is a major setback that no company is coming forward to work on the project citing uncertainty in Kashmir. One of the companies told us that it is not possible to work on this project under present circumstances,” said an official of Power Development Department.
Under Rs 662 Crore project, the government intended to install new transformers, new cables and poles, and build necessary infrastructure to bring down transmission and distribution (T&D) losses to 20 percent from present 50 percent.
Kashmir is facing huge power crisis this winter. The electricity scenario deteriorates during winter months when the power demand reaches over 2000 MWs against the availability of 1200 MWs.
“We provide 1200 MWs of electricity to consumers in Kashmir and the demand during winter months reaches to 2000 MWs. Like the previous years, there won’t be any improvement in the power supply as Kashmir lacks required infrastructure like transformers and grids,” said a senior official of the Power Development Department.