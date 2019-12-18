A train to internet-Lifeline for students, traders

JAMMU, DECEMBER 18: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today directed the Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD) for framing of a comprehensive housing policy to address the increasing housing demand of the people of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, besides ensuring a planned urban development. He further directed the officers to roll out a mechanism to frame the “In-situ” Slum Redevelopment policy aiming to provide housing to eligible slum dwellers.

The Lt. Governor passed these directions while reviewing the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) across J&K in a meeting here at the Civil Secretariat.

During the meeting, the Lt. Governor took a comprehensive review on the progress made under PMAY (Urban and Grameen) and sought a district wise performance report.

On Beneficiary Led Individual House Construction or Enhancement (BLC), the Lt. Governor sought a proposal for enhancing the current assistance provided by the Government of Union Territory of J&K to the Economical Weaker Section (EWS) under PMAY.

It was informed that BLC (PMAY-U), the UT Government is providing an assistance of Rs 16,666 to EWS while the share of the Central Government is Rs 1.50 lakhs.

Taking serious note of extremely low percentage of expenditure occurred under PMAY (U) in districts like Baramulla, Anantnag and Udhampur, the Lt. Governor directed the department to call an explanation of the nodal supervisors of H&UDD and sought the reason behind the same.

The Lt. Governor exhorted the officers to ensure water supply to every household and toilets constructed under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) in convergence with Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

Emphasizing on restructuring of Engineering departments, in general and H&UDD in particular, the Lt. Governor asked the officers to submit a proposal regarding postings in Engineering wing of Urban-Local bodies at the district level.

The meeting was informed that under four verticals of PMAY (U) that are Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), “In-situ” Slum Redevelopment (ISSR) and Credit Link Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) , a total of 55155 houses were sanctioned against the target of 79331. Under BLC, 3311 houses have been completed while 13100 beneficiaries were identified under AHP.

Under PMAY-Grameen, Phase-I, 17743 houses were completed against the target of 37494 with Rs 395.87 cr worth of funds utilized out of received Rs 396.75.In Phase-II, 19 houses have been completed so far out of the new target of 52500 taking the cumulative progress to 17762 completed houses against the targeted 89994.

Later, the Lt. Governor reviewed the working of J&K Housing Board and sought a detailed report on the available assets, revenue generation, expenditures and infrastructural development made by the Board.

The Lt. Governor asked the Board to assess the revenue generation and make concerted efforts to generate more income.

A detailed briefing was given on Housing colonies developed by the Housing Board. The meeting was informed that a total of 07 Government colonies are under Administrative Control of J&K Housing Board. On Housing Colonies developed by J&K Housing Board, it was informed that there are 2862 plots in Kashmir Division and 6099 in Jammu Division taking the total to 8961. Besides, 1240 flats were developed by the Board under Housing facilities for Darbar Move Employees.

Meanwhile, the issue of MGNREGA liability was also put up in the meeting, on which; Secretary RDD informed the chair that the current liability under MGNREGA is about Rs 400 cr which is mainly due to the exceeding of material component by the Panchayats beyond the limit admissible under norms.

Sh. BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Sh. Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance; Sh. Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor; Sh. Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department; Sh. Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Ms. Sheetal Nanda, Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj; Sh. Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority and other officers attended the meeting.