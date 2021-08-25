A three-day mega tourism event ‘Ladakh: New Start, New Goals’ to begin tomorrow at Leh

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh Radha Krishna Mathur and Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G. Kishan Reddy will address a mega-tourism event “Ladakh: New Start, New Goals” being organized in Leh from 26th -28th August 2021.

Kishan Reddy will grace the event virtually.

During the event “A Tourism Vision for Ladakh” document would be unveiled which focuses on overall development of the Ladakh Region.

The Document envisions promoting tourism in the backdrop of sustainable ecological practices, building on local material and human resources. Member of Parliament of Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal; Secretary of Tourism & Culture, UT Ladakh K Mehboob Ali Khan; Secretary of Ministry of Tourism, GoI Arvind Singh and other dignitaries will also attend the event.

The Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India in collaboration with Department of Tourism, Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh and Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) is organising this event titled Ladakh: New Start, New Goals from 25th -28th August, 2021. The objective of the event is to promote tourism to Ladakh as a tourist destination with focus on aspects of adventure, culture and responsible tourism. The event aims to provide indigenous product knowledge to the industry stakeholders and also a platform to local stakeholders for interaction with the Tour Operators / buyers from the rest of the country.

Domestic tourism plays an important role in the overall development of the tourism sector in India. Ministry of Tourism undertakes various promotional activities for the promotion of Domestic Tourism and these activities are primarily aimed at increasing awareness about tourism destinations and products, promoting domestic tourism with focus on priority areas like the North East, Union Territory of Ladakh and Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

Even though the COVID 19 pandemic has impacted the world in an unprecedented manner and brought it to a standstill, the signs of recovery have been witnessed and the movement of people across the country has started and every means of travel i.e. airlines, trains and highways has reported regular increase in visitors’ traffic in the domestic tourism segment. The Ministry has aggressively started tourism promotions with participation of the industry stakeholders. Ministry of Tourism has been promoting Ladakh in domestic as well as in international markets through various campaigns and initiatives such as Dekho Apna Desh wherein a dedicated webinar on Ladakh was conducted. Promotion of Ladakh is also undertaken through Incredible India Website, Social Media Platforms of the Ministry, printing of flyers etc.

The event is expected to be attended by approx. 150 participants including Opinion Makers, Tour Operators, Hoteliers, Diplomats, Homestay Owners, Senior Officials from Government of India, UT Administration of Ladakh and Media. The three days’ event will include activities like exhibition, panel discussions, B2B meetings, technical tours, Cultural evening to showcase tourism facilities and tourism products of Ladakh.

During the 3 days event B2B meetings have been arranged on 25th August. On 26th August various panel discussions covering various topics related tourism have been arranged. On 27th August the delegates in two separate groups will take a Technical visit to Chilling and Likir.