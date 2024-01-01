Srinagar: It has been a remarkable year for sports in Jammu and Kashmir.

From hosting the Legends League to winning national and international medals, the year 2023 has been a defining year for the region’s sports landscape.

Jammu and Kashmir saw mega participation from youth in various sports disciplines at the national and international stages.

As many as 53 lakh youths participated in various sports events held at the panchayat, block, district, regional, and national levels.

‘My Youth My Pride’, ‘Har Din Khel Har Ek Ke Liye Khel’, ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’, and ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsuv’, played a key role in attracting youth to sports,

Moreover, 30,000 sports persons represented J&K in national and zonal competitions in arm wrestling, archery, bodybuilding, badminton, basketball, and other sports disciplines in the last two years.

This has subsequently led to the raining of medals to the union territory.

Last year, the sports calendar began with the holding of the 3rd Khelo India Winter Games at Gulmarg in which 1500 athletes from 32 States and UTs participated.

During the event, Jammu and Kashmir ranked first in the medal tally by securing 26 gold, 25 silver, and 25 bronze medals.

In addition to it, seven national level competitions in seven sports disciplines (handball, thang-ta, athletics{North Zone) tennis ball cricket, softball, and cricket) were organized in J&K in the year 2023.

Due to the availability of indoor and outdoor facilities, J&K performed admirably at national and international competitions in the year 2023.

During the current financial year, Jammu and Kashmir athletes won 36 gold, 34 silver, and 47 bronze medals at the national level and 06 Gold, 03 Silver, and 04 Bronze medals a financial year.

Documents reveal that 42 sportsmen have competed for the country in internationally recognized competitions in the disciplines of fencing, wushu, sports gymnastics, parasports, judo, chess, climbing, Pencak Silat, water sports, veteran athletics, and roller skating for the current financial year.

“43 sportsmen have competed for the country in recognized international competitions discipline of Wushu, Rollball, Rifle Roller-skating, Gymnastics, fencing, para archery, tennikoit, rifle shooting and sports climbing current financial year,” it said.

In Jammu, for the first time, Legends League Cricket matches were hosted, which attracted thousands of spectators across the country.

In November last year, the sixth edition of Men’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2023-24 also known as Nagesh Trophy, also kicked off.

One of the standout moments of the year was the stellar performance by Rakesh and Sarita who won India’s first-ever gold at the Para Archery World Championship last year

In the year 2023, Bhanu Partap Singh, Abhishek Jamwal, and Jiya secured 03 gold Medals respectively, while Aman Singh secured silver and Priyanshu bronze medals in Moscow Wushu Stars.

Valley’s top skier Arif Khan created history last year after he bagged gold and bronze medals in the Slalom event at FIS International Ski Races held in Ski Duba.