Modi government bestowed a rare honor on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha when it chose him to lead the Indian delegation to bring back holy relics of Lord Buddha from Russia after the exposition in Elista, the capital city of the Republic of Kalmykia. It is highly uncommon for the union to choose a head of the union territory for an important mission. The holy relics, recognized as a National Treasure of India, were brought to Kalmykia for a week-long exposition. The exposition aimed to strengthen people-to-people ties and celebrate shared Buddhist heritage was organized by the Union Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), the National Museum, and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA). LG Sinha received a warm welcome in Russia. He was received by the First Deputy Chairman of the Government of Kalmykia, Tserenov Erdni Nikolayevich, Deputy Chairman Dzhambinov Ochir Vladimirovich, and India’s Deputy Chief of Mission Nikhilesh Giri. During a ceremony at the Central Temple, also known as the Golden Abode of Buddha Shakyamuni, the Lieutenant Governor addressed monks and devotees. He charmed the devotees when he said that the holy relic would return to India, but Lord Buddha’s enduring presence in Kalmykia would continue to guide the seekers for their own awakening. Lieutenant Governor called for building a world full of kindness, free of all discrimination and rooted in wisdom to support the well-being of all. Like a true peace ambassador, the Lieutenant Governor pitched for cultural and spiritual exchange between India and Russia. In today’s fast-paced world, Buddha’s message is like a source of light for humanity. His teachings on compassion, non-violence, and pure mind can bridge the divide and foster universal brotherhood. Spiritual salvation is the greatest treasure that is possible for human beings. This is what India, the land of Lord Buddha, taught the world. It was not a random official visit. It was laced with a message. Choosing LG for the mission silenced those people who were murmuring in official corridors. The visit has also solidified the position of LG Sinha not only in Jammu and Kashmir but across the power echelons. Picking LG for an important mission also shows the trust the Modi government reposes in him. Sinha, a three-time MP, has earlier served as minister of state for railways and communication at the centre. He has enough administrative experience to deal with the crucial issues. His work during his stint at the Centre has earned him a sobriquet of `Vikas Purush’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have umpteen times appreciated LG Sinha, both privately and publicly. He has lived up to their expectations, bringing peace and development to Jammu and Kashmir.