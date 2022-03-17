Srinagar: A young Kashmiri doctor has earned a rare honor after he was awarded the International College of Dentists, USA, fellowship for his “outstanding” contributions to dentistry in the valley.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Altaf Hussain Malik, an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, is the only third Kashmiri doctor to receive the fellowship.

The International College of Dentists (ICD) has been honoring the world’s leading dentists since 1920. The College currently has over 12,000 members, in 122 countries, who have been awarded the prestigious title of Fellow in the ICD.

One of the most significant events in a dentist’s career is being recognized as a Fellow of the International College of Dentists. Such acceptance signifies that one has brought honor to the dental profession through devoted service and high ethical behavior.

Dr. Altaf Hussain Malik

Dr. Altaf is currently working as a Consultant Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon at Superspeciality Hospital and Government Dental College Srinagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born and brought up in the Bandipora district of North Kashmir, the 40-year-old dentist was always passionate about maxillofacial surgery which deals with a wide variety of conditions and injuries that affect the head, neck, mouth, jaw, and face.

This led him to pursue his graduation and post-graduation in Dentistry from Kashmir University through Government Dental College Srinagar.

“I always had this urge to succeed and to alleviate suffering. I count excellence as the eventual result of a continual striving to do better. I count myself fortunate to be healthy, to love what I do, and to be able to help others,” Dr. Altaf told The Kashmir Monitor.

Earlier he has been awarded a gold medal by Kashmir University and has been awarded Best outgoing postgraduate of the year 2010 in the field of Dentistry.

He has also presented more than 70 papers at various National and International conferences and has published about 45 papers in various accredited journals in the field of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. Besides, he is a member of the faculty of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons Glasgow and a fellow of the Board of Maxillofacial Surgery and Craniomaxillofacial Trauma.

His work has also given him a chance to be an international and National faculty speaker in the area of Temporomandibular joint disorders, Trauma, and orofacial defects and anomalies.