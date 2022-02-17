Srinagar: When unexplained fatigue, headaches, and rapid heartbeat hit a 30-year-old expecting mother Fatima (name changed) in central Kashmir, she got multiple tests done to find out things discernibly wrong with her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Her hemoglobin count had fallen below 8 gm/dl against the normal count for women (12.5 gm/dl). She was anemic and was immediately put on iron supplementation, vitamin b12, and folate, which are prescribed to boost hemoglobin levels along with proper dietary advice,” the gynecologist treating her said.

In another case, a 31-year-old woman went to a routine checkup after pregnancy but the doctor suspected something was amiss. A USG confirmed the worst suspicions with the fetus exhibiting poor growth.

“The case was diagnosed as one of intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR) due to anemia. Intrauterine growth restriction, or IUGR, is when a baby in the womb (a fetus) does not grow as expected,” the doctor said.

Anemia is a shortage of oxygen-carrying red blood cells – lowers the blood’s capacity to carry oxygen to the body’s cells and organs, leaving a person sluggish, breathless, and easily tired.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Kashmir, anemia is a major public health problem especially seen among women of childbearing age, during pregnancy and lactation. This increases the risk of maternal, fetal mortality, and morbidity among them.

Dr. Rumisa Mir, Medical officer at Sub-district hospital Char-Sharief said 60-70 percent of the pregnant females reporting at the hospital are anemic. It can be caused by a deficiency of iron, vitamin B, or folic acid. Other causes include heavy or frequent bleeding, the presence of underlying long-term diseases, infections, and abnormalities in hemoglobin or red blood cells.

“Moreover, anemic pregnant women are more prone to severe morbidity and mortality in the valley. Consequences with a milder form of anemia are `silent’, without symptoms. In its severe form, anemia is associated with symptoms like fatigue, weakness, dizziness, and drowsiness,” Mir said.

She said anemia in pregnant females can lead to underweight newborns and preterm labor.

Dr. Rumisa emphasized that nutritional anemia can be successfully treated and even prevented. Other types of anemia, including iron-deficiency anemia and thalassemia, can also be effectively managed with timely intervention.

“Diagnosing early is the best bet. A routine preventive health checkup, that includes complete blood examination, can pick up anemia even when people don’t have any noticeable symptoms,” Mir said.

A recent study titled `Anemia in pregnant women in a rural block of Kashmir valley: Its prevalence and socio-demographic associates’, was conducted by the Department of Community Medicine, Sher-i Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS).

It assessed the prevalence of anemia in pregnant women and reported the socio-demographic factors associated with anemia during pregnancy.

“A high prevalence (91%) of anemia (Hb less than 11g/dl) was observed. The prevalence of anemia was significantly higher in those aged greater than 35 years. A highly significant association was found with women’s age, parity, educational and socioeconomic status. However, family type and birth interval were not significantly associated with anemia,” the study said.

The NITI Aayog’s report also revealed that over 27 lakh women in Jammu and Kashmir in the age group of 15-49 are anemic.

According to the report ‘State Nutrition Profile of Jammu and Kashmir’, the Union Territory saw higher cases of iron deficiency especially in women between 2019 -2020.

As per the report, Jammu leads with 349,848 anemic cases of non-pregnant women followed by Anantnag with 240,841 cases, Baramulla 223,242 cases, Srinagar 219,726 cases, and Kupwara 164,023.

Among pregnant women, Srinagar leads with 37,940 2 cases of anemic women followed by Jammu with 30,289 cases, Baramulla 13,105 cases, Anantnag 12,408 cases, and Udhampur with 7,306 cases.

Dr. Rumisa stressed that to prevent and manage anemia, a balanced diet plays a crucial role.

“Following a healthy diet ensures that the body gets enough of the nutrients needed to make healthy blood cells. Make following a healthy diet a family goal. Eat plenty of iron-rich foods, green and leafy vegetables, lean red meat, lentils, beans, fortified cereals and bread, fish, milk, eggs, cheese, and vitamin C-rich foods,” she said.