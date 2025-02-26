Srinagar, Feb 25: Asia’s largest Tulip Garden is all set to be thrown open for visitors after March 15.

With 1.7 million bulbs, the famous Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, located between Dal Lake and the Zabarwan hills will have two more varieties imported from the Netherlands this year.

Javid Masood, in charge of Tulip Garden, said the preparations are in full swing and the garden will be thrown open any time after March 15.

“At present, 100 gardeners and casual laborers are making tireless efforts to complete all the processes and make the garden ready for the public,” he said.

Given the record-breaking footfall of visitors last year, Masood said the parking space has been increased at the garden to accommodate more rush of visitors this year. “We are expecting a huge footfall of visitors this year also,” he said, adding that 4.5 lakh visitors visited the garden last year in just 30 days. “We are prepared to accommodate the record number of visitors this year as well,” he said, adding that the people can avail the benefits of e-tickets.

He said 1.7 million Tulip bulbs with 75 varieties will bloom in the garden as two more varieties have been imported from the Netherlands this year.

The varieties have been increased from 73 to 75 this year, Masood added.

Pertinently, Tulip Garden earned a spot in the World Book of Records (London) as Asia’s largest in 2023. In 2024, the garden experienced an extraordinary surge in tourism, with a staggering 4.45 lakh visitors flocking to witness its vibrant blooms, including approximately 2,000 from foreign shores.