Star cricketer and one of the best batsmen in modern-day cricket, Babar Azam has been hogging the limelight owing to his stupendous batting performances across all formats and has earned a reputation as a classy batter with his celestial cover drives leaving cricket fans in awe.

The Mr Consistent for Pakistan has garnered praise from all nooks and corners and is the only batter from the current lot in Pakistan to be ranked among the top ten batters in all formats of the game.

Babar’s finesse, impeccable timing and placement got the attention of commentators Mark Howard and Kerry O’Keeffe during the ongoing Ashes Test. Mark Howard shared how O’Keefe is a huge fan of Babar Azam on air.

“Currently second behind your man, Babar Azam, who I know you love Kerry. When Babar’s name comes up you start smiling,” said Howard.

Replying to his comments, Kerry said: “I can watch Babar get 20 ball duck and would aesthetically walk away saying it was a good knock. A good zero, a stylish zero.”

Babar Azam has been moving from strength to strength in his career and his unquenchable thirst for scoring runs has been instrumental to Pakistan’s decent record in limited-overs cricket.

Babar Azam has steadily progressed in his career and has been improving his skill-set voluminously over the years. He has developed power-hitting ability as well and the pressure of captaincy hasn’t impacted his own performance.