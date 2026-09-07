A film buffs wonderland: IFFJK begins

Srinagar: The first International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK) opened here on Monday, with 135 films from more than 40 countries set to be screened over four days at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), INOX Multiplex Srinagar, Jammu and Gulmarg.

Organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), the festival is being held under the theme ‘Rang-e-Cinema’ from September 7 to 10. Officials said around 1,100 films from 92 countries were received, of which 135 were shortlisted. India has the largest representation, followed by France and Iran.

A prize purse of Rs 96 lakh has been announced across nine categories. Best Film carries Rs 25 lakh, Best Director and Best Debut Film of a Director Rs 15 lakh each, and Best Film – J&K Select Rs 10 lakh.

Public screenings at INOX Screen 1 begin at 1:00 pm today with the Lebanese feature Dead Dog, directed by Sarah Francis (1 hour 2 minutes), listed in the International Competition. The Screen 1 closing film on September 10 at 1:00 pm is Jordan’s Simsim, directed by Sondos Al-Smerat.

Filmmakers Ramesh Sippy and Vidhu Vinod Chopra are among the guests associated with the inaugural edition. The jury includes Santosh Sivan, Dorothee Wenner, Keiko Bang and Himansu Sekhar Khatua. A floating screen on Dal Lake near SKICC is also part of the programme, along with masterclasses and panel discussions.

Officials have said the festival is aimed at promoting local talent, cultural exchange and film tourism, and at positioning Jammu and Kashmir as a destination for film production rather than only a shooting location.

INOX Screen 1

Sept 7, 1:00 pm — Dead Dog (Lebanon, IC)

Sept 8 — Dear Father, Bramhakamal, Nyingma.. Through her eyes. (BP); Promised Sky, Laila Majnu, Mirzapur (SS)

Sept 9 — Obraz (The Tower of Strength) (Montenegro, CW); Shape of Momo, Ikkis, Main Vaapas Aunga (SS)

Sept 10, 1:00 pm — Simsim (Jordan, CW)

INOX Screen 2 (Sept 8)

10:00 am — To the West, in Zapata (Cuba) and Aboard Paban’s Boat (France) — DOC/HYB

1:00 pm — Short film block from Iran, Belgium and France (SF)

Other titles on the official cards include Venkya, Goolar Ke Phool, Gülizar, Collective Monologue, Kumhar’s Magic Clay Weeps Softly, The Writer’s Inn, La Barraca, Chhaya O Smriti and Lav Diaz’s Magellan.

The festival will conclude on September 10. Details: www.iffjk.org.