Whenever we invest our money on something that is a one-time investment or an investment that we are willing to make once in several years, we take a lot of time deciding where or when to invest that money. The same applies when choosing an inverter for home, as it’s not a product that we would be investing in every couple of years. Therefore, chances are that you would like to hold on to your hard-earned money till you find an inverter that ticks all the right boxes.

If you are planning to buy an inverter and are not sure how to choose one that offers maximum return on your investment, we will give you a few tips that would help you make the right decision. So, here’s a comprehensive checklist to choose the right inverter for home!

Check the VA Rating of the Inverter

Checking the VA rating of the inverter will help you figure out how much power delivery you can expect from the inverter in case of an outage. For example, a 700 VA inverter is good enough for an average household but might not be enough if you have a big house with multiple heavy appliances. So, depending on all the electrical appliances you want to run during a power outage, you should always choose an inverter for your home based on your individual power requirement.

Choose a Battery that Complements Your Inverter

An inverter doesn’t work by itself. It needs an equally great battery that works in tandem to provide your home with an uninterrupted power supply. Go for a good quality battery that can have the required load capacity. Just as the VA is the indicator of an inverter’s power, an indicator of a battery’s load capacity is its Ah. Therefore, you should choose an inverter for home and battery that can complement each other and function as a single effective unit.

Brand and Quality

The brand and quality of the inverter for your home is also a vital aspect when choosing an inverter. The better the brand, the higher the quality you can expect. Therefore, invest in an inverter manufactured by an excellent brand to get the best value for your money. In doing so, you will get the best service life possible. In addition, you would have to bear little cost in maintenance since the best brands manufacture products using the highest-grade components and the premium elements, which reflects the overall efficiency and serviceability of the inverter.

Service life and maintenance

Read up customer reviews to find an inverter that offers superior service life and requires next to no maintenance. Ideally, an inverter for home with excellent quality should provide you with a great experience in terms of ownership and performance. So whenever you are buying an inverter for your home, keep this in mind.

Luminous has some great value for money inverters for home that you can check out on their official store. They are the market leader in the home power backup sector and are renowned for their quality of class-leading products, and have been setting benchmarks in the industry for years. So if you are looking for the best design, service life, maintenance, efficiency and durability, Luminous’ inverters can be an excellent investment.

There you go, look out for these factors when you think of buying an inverter, and you should be good to go. Remember, always choose an inverter for a home based on the quality of ownership it offers rather than the price alone. After all, buying an inverter isn’t an everyday affair. Therefore, you should pay attention to every aspect to choose one that offers you maximum value for your money in terms of efficiency!