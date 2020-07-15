A camera house for sons Nikon, Epson, and Canon: This couple’s love for photography is incredible

A photography enthusiast couple from Belgaum in Karnataka have built a house shaped like a camera and also named their children after well-known camera brands.

Photos of the house have gone viral on social media.

According to reports, 49-year-old Ravi Hongal and his wife Krupa Hongal have been passionate about photography for decades. However, the couple decided to take their passion for the hobby one step further by building a house that resembles a camera.

The three-story house, named ‘Click’, located on 5th Cross, Shastri Nagar in Belagavi has become a social media sensation ever since the house warming ceremony in May 2020. People have been coming to see the house and take selfies which eventually land on social media, making the house to go viral.

Brand names like Nikon and Canon are written on the house too.

According to ANI, Hongals have also named their children Nikon, Epson and Canon.

“It’s a dream come true. We also named our 3 children-Canon,Nikon & Epson,” Ravi told news agency ANI.

He added: We borrowed money for it & also sold our previous house.”

According to reprots, twenty-year-old Canon is a BBA student, 18-year-old Nikon is doing a long distance course, and the youngest son, 13-year-old Epson is a Class VII student. Krupa manages their commercial studio in town whenever Ravi goes out for shoots.

Canon said in school, many of their classmates used to ask if they were Christians, because of the names. “Now everyone is used to our names and we feel proud because our names are unique.”

The house, complete with lens, viewfinder, memory card and flash, has become a tourist attraction in the town with photos of the family going viral. The construction, as per reports, cost him about Rs 70 lakh.

