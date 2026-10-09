A Call for Safer Roads and Stronger Road Discipline

Fida Firdous

The tragic accident on the Teetwal–Simari Road in Karnah, Kupwara, in which five people lost their lives and several others were injured, has once again brought the issue of road safety in the border and hilly areas of Kupwara into sharp focus. Such tragedies raise questions about driver behaviour, but drivers alone cannot be held responsible for every accident. Road conditions, vehicle fitness, enforcement, weather, terrain and emergency response are equally important factors.

Driving in hilly areas carries risks very different from those encountered on roads in the plains. Places such as Karnah, Teetwal, Keran and Machil have roads passing through steep mountains, sharp curves, narrow stretches and deep gorges. Rain, snow, fog and falling debris can make these routes even more challenging.

Geography, however, cannot explain every tragedy. The danger becomes much greater when difficult terrain is combined with overspeeding, reckless overtaking, overloading, poor vehicle maintenance or disregard for traffic rules. A small mistake that might be manageable on a wide road in the plains can have devastating consequences on a narrow mountain road.

The responsibility for road safety, therefore, cannot rest solely with drivers. Vehicle fitness needs greater attention. Tyres, brakes, steering, suspension and other essential components should be regularly inspected, particularly in vehicles that routinely carry passengers on difficult mountain routes. Drivers operating passenger vehicles on these roads should also be sensitised to safe speeds, overtaking risks and driving during adverse weather conditions.

Road engineering must become an equally important part of the discussion. Accident-prone stretches should be identified through periodic road-safety audits. Wherever technically feasible, vulnerable points should have adequate crash barriers, reflectors, road markings and warning signs. Sharp curves and blind spots require particular attention. Even relatively small engineering interventions at dangerous locations can improve safety.

A more visible traffic-police presence is also needed, particularly during tourism seasons when the movement of visitors and local passengers increases. Deployment at vulnerable points can help regulate traffic, discourage overspeeding and reckless overtaking, and ensure compliance with safety rules. Clearly visible speed-limit signs and warnings about dangerous curves and accident-prone stretches should complement enforcement.

Another major concern is emergency response. In remote mountainous areas, reaching a hospital can take considerable time, while the period immediately after a serious accident can be crucial. First-aid facilities, ambulance support and trained responders at selected strategic locations could provide immediate assistance. Local taxi associations, transport workers and volunteers could also be given basic first-aid and emergency-response training, as local people are often among the first to reach an accident site.

The development of Karnah, Teetwal, Keran and Machil should therefore not be viewed only in terms of road connectivity and tourism. Development must also include a comprehensive road-safety system. Better roads, safer vehicles, responsible drivers, visible enforcement, proper road engineering and quick emergency assistance must develop together.

The geography of Kupwara cannot be changed, but the way we manage safety on its roads certainly can. Our goal should not merely be to connect these beautiful and strategically important areas with the rest of the region, but to ensure that people can travel to and from them safely.



Fidafirdous8@gmail.com