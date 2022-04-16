A Kashmir connection to Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt wedding.

With roots in Kashmir, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan gifted exquisite shawls to guests who attended the wedding.

Born to Kashmiri Pandit father Narendra Nath Razdan and British-German mother Gertrude Hoelzer, Soni was born in Birmingham and brought up in Mumbai. Soni married Mahesh Bhatt in 1986.

Media reports quoting insiders claimed that Soni Razdan gifted her son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor a high-end expensive watch worth Rs 2.50 crore. The guests were presented Kashmiri shawls which were picked up by Alia herself. “The material of these shawls was incredibly fine and everyone was in awe of it,” a media reports quoting a source said.

The Hindustan Times reported that the girls asked for Rs 11.5 crore from the Kapoor family for the joota chupai ritual. However, after much banter, they were given Rs 1 lakh. “After much banter, an envelope containing Rs 1 lakh was given to them,” the source said.

Ranbir and Alia will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmāstra, the shooting of which wrapped up recently. Ranbir will be seen in Shamshera opposite Vaani Kapoor. He will also be seen in Animal along with Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna.

Alia Bhatt is currently working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Ranveer Singh in the lead.