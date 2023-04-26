Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said India will play the most important and constructive role to shape the action plan for mitigation, adaptation, and environmental management systems.

He was addressing National Conference on ‘[email protected]’, today at the Convention Centre.

The Conference was organized by IIM Jammu, IIT Jammu, and AIIMS Jammu, in collaboration with the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DICCI) to deliberate upon priorities, prospects, and way forward for creating an inclusive & sustainable society.

“The aspirations of humanity can be fulfilled only in the conditions of peace. And, I strongly believe, ‘Ahimsa’ deeply rooted in our great civilization, is making the world realize the futility of conflict and utility of dialogue,” said the Lt Governor.

During India’s G20 presidency, green, accelerated, inclusive & sustainable growth are top priorities and the world is looking at us with a hope to deal with the challenges of Covid, Climate Change, and Conflict, observed the Lt Governor.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a new vision to the world that climate change cannot be fought from conference tables alone but It has to be fought from the dinner tables in every home. This will pave the way for sustainable & inclusive development,” he said.

Lt Governor stressed the synergy between developmental activities and environment conservation to ensure global prosperity and better quality of life for all. He observed that Ecological security will lead to economic security and strengthen our social development initiatives.

“India will play the most important & constructive role in climate future and shape the action plan for mitigation, adaptation, and environmental management systems. India will guide the world towards achieving the goal of environmentally sustainable development,” he said.

Lt Governor said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India has given a new social model to the world for equitable development.

Atma-Nirbhar Bharat, Make In India, and Digital India have provided a robust framework for rapid and sustainable growth, he added.

Lt Governor also underscored the important role of premier institutions like IIM, IIT & AIIMS, and the youth to provide future solutions to humanity.

He further emphasized on the exchange of best practices and increased cooperation between the countries for a Digitally Empowered Society and Knowledge-based Economy.

G20 represents 60% of the world population and accounts for 85% of global GDP and 75% of global trade. I am confident that India’s G20 presidency will give new impetus to global relations and strengthen the spirit of “One Earth, One Family, One Future”, he added.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary also shared his views and highlighted the efforts to fulfill India’s G20 goals.

Dr. Milind Kamble Chairman, BoG, IIM Jammu; Dr. Sharad Saraf, Chairman, BoG, IIT Jammu; Prof YK Gupta, President AIIMs Jammu; Prof BS Sahay, Director IIM Jammu; Prof Shakti Gupta, Executive Director, AIIMS Jammu; Prof Manoj Singh Gaur, Director, IIT Jammu, besides delegates from across the country, prominent citizens and students were present.



