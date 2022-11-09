Mumbai: Shehnaz Gill retained her number-one position in the latest television rankings.

Kapil Sharma and Jannat Zubair Rahmani are at the number 2 and 3 positions respectively. The rankings were released by `India Forums’ recently.

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash has been pushed down to the fourth spot. Karan Kundrra too lost a spot in the top 5.

Faisal Shaikh, who is making headlines for his stint Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, has grabbed the 5th position. Have a look at all ranks below.

Here is the list of the top 10 celebrities of the Week

Shehnaaz Gill

Kapil Sharma

Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Tejasswi Prakash

Faisal Shaikh

Anushka Sen

Avneet Kaur

Karan Kundrra

Munawar Faruqui

Shivangi Joshi