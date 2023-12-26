SRINAGAR: BJP General Secretary (Organisation) for J&K Ashok Koul & BJP National Executive Member & Chairperson of JK Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today addressed public conventions at Kupwara and Tangmarg.

Earlier, a Worker’s Convention of BJP was held at Town Hall in Kupwara which was organised by the newly appointed District President Javed Qureshi and his team. Hundreds of party leaders and activists participated in the convention.Many youth joined BJP on the spot.

Speaking on the occasion Ashok Koul said that the growing popularity of BJP is indicative of the fact that the party is no doubt the replacement for the dynastic political parties in J&K. ‘People from all walks of life are joining the party which has transformed the country and the UT by its public friendly nationalistic programmes. BJP in Kashmir is growing at a great pace and we are confident that we will perform better in the days to cover, said BJP General Secretary.

Dr Andrabi in her address thanked the people for showing their trust in BJP. Welcoming new entrants into the party, Dr Darakhshan said that J&K has got freedom from the exploration of separatism and politics of exploitation during the past four years. ‘Peaceful Kashmir is Modi’s fulfilled guarantee in J&K. Now our youth don’t lose lives on a daily basis but they live to earn a respectable livelihood as a result of unprecedented infrastructural development, tourism and innovation sectors here, said Dr Darakhshan.

She said that those who raise questions about the change and development in J&K during these years are suffering from intellectual myopia. Later both the leaders got a rousing welcome at Tangmarg where Tourist Guides Association of Gulmarg & Tangmarg had organised a thanks giving reception for Dr Darakhshan Andrabi who had taken up their livelihood issues and resolved them within a few days. The Association leaders Tariq Ahmad & Zahoor Ahmad appreciated the helping attitude of BJP, especially Dr Andrabi.

Dr Darakhshan said that BJP is a party which is committed to fulfill all assurances given to the public. ‘We don’t promise, we resolve and fulfill our resolutions in the interest of the public. Our work speaks louder than our speeches’, said Andrabi. Many youth joined BJP on the occasion. Welcoming the new members into the party, Ashok Koul said that BJP means inclusiveness, BJP means progress and are happy to see the youth of Kashmir holding the party flag in their hands.

Party leaders Sajid Yousuf Shah, Er Sahil Bashir & Arshad Bhat also participated in the events.