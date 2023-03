SRINAGAR: Nine youths were arrested for ‘harassing and attacking’ a family.

“Srinagar Police took cognisance of a video wherein a group of youths on bikes are seen harassing & attacking a family on road. Midnight raids were conducted by teams led by SDPO West & SHO Parimpora. All 9 accused are arrested & 4 Bikes seized. FIR registered in Parimpora PS,” Srinagar Police said in a tweet.

