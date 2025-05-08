9 Killed, Several Injured as Gas Cylinder Explodes

Rajasthan, May 8: Nine people died and eight others were seriously injured in a massive gas cylinder blast in a shop in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Madan Market, located in the busy Kotwali police station area of Bikaner city. The explosion damaged the building in which the shop was located.

The blast was so powerful that the roof of the first floor of the market collapsed, trapping dozens of people under the debris.

“The incident occurred in a shop where work related to gold and silver was being done. Till now, eight people have died,” said ASP Vishal Jangid.

The rescue operation continued as joint teams from NDRF, SDRF, Civil Defence, and the police recovered five more bodies from the rubble.

In a post on X, Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Tika Ram Jully, said, “The news of the death of 9 people due to a gas cylinder blast in Bikaner is extremely sad and unfortunate. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families.”

“I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the family members to bear this immense loss and speedy recovery to the injured,” he added.

Further investigation is still ongoing. (ANI)