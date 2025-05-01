9 hooper dumper vehicles flagged-off for village sanitation

SHOPIAN, MAY 01: In a significant step towards improving solid waste management and sanitation services in rural areas, Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Shopian, Dr. Nasir Ahmad Lone , along with ACP, Manzoor Ahmad Mir, today flagged-off a fleet of nine Hooper Dumper vehicles for various blocks across the district.

A total of nine vehicles have been procured for the nine blocks of District Shopian as part of an initiative to strengthen solid waste management infrastructure in line with the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen). These vehicles will aid in efficient collection and transportation of solid waste from rural households and communities, thereby ensuring cleaner and healthier surroundings.

Speaking at the occasion, ADDC emphasized the importance of community participation in maintaining sanitation and the pivotal role of Panchayati Raj Institutions in implementing decentralized waste management systems. ACP Shopian, Manzoor Ahmad Mir highlighted that these efforts are aimed at achieving sustainable sanitation outcomes in all villages of the district. Officials from RDD, BDOs, and panchayat representatives were also present during the flag-off ceremony.