9 am to 9 pm: Lal Chowk Post Office gets 12-hr shift

Srinagar, October 13: In a major step towards improving public convenience, the Lal Chowk Post Office in Srinagar will remain open from 9 am to 9 pm, instead of the existing timings of 9 am to 5 pm.

The extended working hours will enable customers to avail themselves of mail and parcel booking services beyond 5 pm.The initiative is aimed at providing better postal services to shopkeepers, business establishments and tourists visiting Lal Chowk, one of Srinagar’s busiest commercial hubs.

Adam Mohiuddin, IPoS, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, said “Extension of working hours is intended to make postal services more accessible and convenient for people, particularly those unable to visit the post office during regular working hours.”

Mohiuddin said the extended timings would provide shopkeepers with greater flexibility to book their mail and parcels after completing their business activities during the day. Tourists visiting the city would also benefit from the facility, as they would have additional time to access postal services.

The move is expected to improve customer convenience and strengthen the delivery of postal services in the Lal Chowk area. By keeping the post office operational until 9 pm, the department aims to cater to the needs of a wider section of the public and ensure greater accessibility to essential postal facilities.