877 essential commodity laden trucks reach valley: Div Com

Srinagar, Jan 6: On the directions of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan, priority has been accorded for the clearance of trucks, loaded with essential commodities, on the National Highway which were stranded due to the inclement weather.

It was informed that 877 essential commodity laden trucks reached valley on Monday out of which 245 were carrying general supplies, 306 Oil tankers, 103 Poultry, 57 Vegetables, 33 Sheep, 33 Fruits, 73 LPG Gas tankers and 18 Heavy Motor Vehicles of Food Corporation of India (FCI). Additional chains of trucks are on way from Jammu.

This was revealed in a meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to review stock and supply position of ration, electricity and snow clearance preparedness.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned officers to ensure smooth and hassle-free movement of essential commodity trucks on the National Highway so that consumers do not face any inconvenience during winter.

The meeting was informed that Power department has been supplying 1290 MW, out of 1300 MW grid capacity, electricity to the valley consumers.

Div Com asked Chief Engineers of Power to provide electricity to the consumers strictly as per revised power scheduled and avoid unscheduled power cuts.

It was further informed that 156 snow clearance machines of Mechanical Engineering Department (MED), 450 snow clearance machines of R&B, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Border Roads Organization (BRO) and RAMKY agencies have been already pre-positioned at identified locations.

The Divisional Commissioner directed senior officers of essential services departments to monitor the functioning of 24×7 winter joint control rooms which have been established in their offices and send daily report to the Div Com office.

The Div Com said that the divisional administration is ready to meet any exigency.