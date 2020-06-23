85-year-old Kulgam man dies of Covid-19, J&K toll 87

Srinagar: An 85-year-old covid-19 positive man from Kulgam district of south Kashmir died at SKIMS Soura here on Tuesday, taking the death count due to the virus in J&K to 87.

” The patient was a known case of “complete heart block with hypertension. He was on temporary pacemaker,” Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura.

He said that the patient was admitted at SKIMS on June 5 and died at 8:15 a.m. today.

The death comes barely twelve hours after a 58-year-old woman from Natipora area of Srinagar succumbed to the virus at CD hospital here last night.

So far, 87 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K—ten from Jammu and 87 from the Valley.

Srinagar district with 20 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 13, Kulgam (11), Shopian (10), Jammu (7), six each in Budgam and Anantnag, Kupwara (5), Pulwama (four) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri. (GNS)