84% Covid cases reported from these five states in last 24 hours

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are reporting a surge in daily COVID-19 cases and together they account for 80.5 per cent of the total new cases registered in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Monday.

In the last 24 hours 46,951 new cases were registered and out of these, 84.49 per cent are reported from Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

According to the health ministry, Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 30,535 (65.03 per cent), followed by Punjab with 2,644 and Kerala with 1,875 new cases.

“India’s total active caseload has reached 3,34,646 today. India’s present active caseload now stands at 2.87 per cent of India’s total positive cases. A net incline of 25,559 cases has been added to the total active caseload in the last 24 hours,” the ministry informed.

The daily positivity rate (7-day average) currently stands at 3.70 per cent whereas eight states and union territories have a weekly positivity rate more than the national average.

“India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,11,51,468 today. The national recovery rate is 95.75 per cent. 21,180 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 212 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours,” it said.

Six states account for 85.85 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (99). Punjab follows with 44 daily deaths and Kerala reported13 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The case fatality rate currently stands at 1.37 per cent and is continuously declining.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Ladakh (UT), Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh did not report any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, the total vaccination coverage in India has crossed the 4.5-crore mark.

More than 4.50 crore (4,50,65,998) vaccine doses have been administered through 7,33,597 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 77,86,205 HCWs (first dose), 48,81,954 HCWs (second dose), 80,95,711 FLWs (first dose) and 26,09,742 FLWs (second Dose), 37,21,455 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities and 1,79,70,931 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years have also received the 1st Dose.

As on Day-65 of the vaccination drive, a total of 4,62,157 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 4,49,115 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 8,459 sessions for the first dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 13,042 HCWs and FLWs received the second dose of vaccine.