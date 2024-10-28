80% of Strokes Are Preventable: Dr. Sushil Razdan

Srinagar, October 28: Leading neurologist Dr. Sushil Razdan has stated that 80 per cent of stroke attacks can be prevented.

In his message on the eve of the World Stroke Day, observed annually on 29th October, Dr. Razdan stated, “Stroke is the third leading cause of death in the world. It continues to touch so many of our lives. Someone dies from stroke, someone is left disabled, and even though many recover, proper management remains crucial.”

Dr. Razdan emphasized the advances in stroke management, noting the introduction of several critical treatments.

“Thrombosis, or clot-busting therapy, along with surgeries like thrombectomy and new antiplatelet drugs, have significantly improved stroke outcomes,” he explained. “However, the key is still prevention. It’s believed that 80% of strokes can be prevented by managing conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and obesity, and by avoiding smoking.”

He also stressed the importance of early recognition of stroke symptoms by both relatives and the public, underscoring signs such as speech and vision disturbances, and arm or leg weakness. “This recognition is crucial within the ‘window period’ of 2 to 3 hours when stroke effects can potentially be reversed,” Dr. Razdan said.

“With proper management, including physiotherapy and medication, recovery after a stroke can be significantly improved.”

In his message to the public, Dr. Razdan encouraged everyone to invest in their health. “Avoid smoking, exercise regularly, walk daily for 30-40 minutes, manage stress, and control hypertension and diabetes. These are steps we can take today to create a healthier tomorrow.”