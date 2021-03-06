8-yr-old boy mauled to death by street dogs in south Kashmir’s Pulwama

Pulwama: An eight-year-old boy was on Saturday mauled to death by street dogs in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Sources said that the street dogs attacked Azhar Manzoor, son of Manzoor Ahmad of Pingelan village near the family’s field.

“The locals tried to save the boy, but couldn’t rescue him on time as he received severe injuries,” they said.

They further added that he was rushed to District Hospital Pulwama where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A doctor from the hospital said that his neck and head were critically injured and they tried their best to save him, however, due to heavy loss of blood, they couldn’t.

The authorities in Srinagar and other districts have time and again failed to curb the menace of stray dogs.

According to official figures, as many as 42,518 dog bites have been reported at Srinagar’s SMHS hospital from 2012 to 2019.

