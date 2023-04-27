An 8-year-old girl died in Kerala’s Thrissur district on Monday after the mobile phone on which she was viewing cartoons burst.

According to authorities, the explosion might have been caused by overheating of the battery as a result of extended phone use.

According to police, the kid died on the scene as the phone detonated in her palm.

Police are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion and it will be done after forensic examination of the phone.

“The blast impact was heavy. Her right palm and face suffered serious injuries. Neighbours also said the sound was also very high,” said a senior police officer adding an accidental death case was registered.

The minor girl is the daughter of a former block panchayat member.

When the incident took place, the girl along with her grandmother were at home.

According to police, the minor girl’s relatives said she used to watch cartoons frequently and duration increased as the school vacation had begun.

They said the mobile phone was purchased three years ago and its battery was replaced three months ago.