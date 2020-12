Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday approved establishment of a separate Official Language Section in General Administration Department.

“The section will have eight Translators, two each of Hindi, Urdu, Kashmiri and Dogri languages. The section will also have four Editors, one each in Hindi, Urdu, Kashmiri and Dogri languages. The staff for these posts will be drawn from different Departments on deputation basis,” an official statement from the government read.