8 faculty members of NIT Sgr among world’s top 2% scientists

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 21: In a remarkable achievement, eight esteemed faculty members from National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar have secured their place among the world’s top 2% scientists, a prestigious recognition from Stanford University’s World’s Top 2% Scientists database. The selection process for this honor evaluates scientists based on standardized citation indicators, including citations, h-index, and composite c-score.

Those appearing in the 2024 database include Dr. Neeraj Gupta (EED), Dr. Vijay Kumar (Physics), Dr. Pravan Kumar Katiyar (MMED), Dr. Sandeep Rathee (MED), Prof. M.A. Shah (Physics), Dr. Sparsh Sharma (CSC), Dr. Sandeep Samantaray (CED), and Ikhlaq Hussain (EED), now in the global spotlight for their academic contributions.

In his message, Director NIT Srinagar Prof. A. Ravinder Nath, expressed pride in their achievement. “It is a proud moment for the institute to have these distinguished scientists among us. Their contributions not only enrich academia but also address real-world challenges and drive innovation across multiple scientific disciplines,” he said.

Stanford University’s list, considered one of the most prestigious globally, identifies the top 2% of scientists based on their academic influence in the previous year. Out of more than 10 million active scientists worldwide, the list covers 22 scientific fields and 176 subfields.