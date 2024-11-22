8 clinics sealed in city

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 22: As many as eight clinics were closed down in Srinagar city after they were found violating the CERR Act and also without the proper registrations.

During routine inspection, the team under the supervision of District Registering Authority (CMO Srinagar) and District Health Officer Srinagar in collaboration with the Drug Department closed down after they were found in deviation of criteria under CERR act and also without getting proper registrations from the concerned authorities.

Furthermore, he said that some medical shops were also checked for illegal collection of samples.

The closed down clinics include, Crestcare Laboratory opposite SKIMS JVC Bemina, Jhelum Valley chemists and druggists (in-house SRL Laboratory functioning), Consultation chamber titled Kids Health Clinic JVC Bemina, City Clinical Laboratory, Shah colony opposite JVC Hospital, Peace Diagnostic Center JVC Bemina, TCT Clinical Laboratory JVC Bemina, Sajad Medicate Chemists and Druggists (in-house unregistered Consultation Chamber) JVC Bemina and Atulaya Healthcare imaging and laboratories JVC Bemina.