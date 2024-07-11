7th National Indoor Rowing Championship, Ruhullah Flags off J&K Team

Srinagar : J&K Association of Rowing & Sculling sends off state Rowing team for national championship. The Enthusiasm shown by parents to support their wards at the venue was extremely heart touching. MP Syed Ruhullah praised JKARS for their incessant efforts to provide a platform to budding players of UT. Syed Aga Ruhullah boosted the morale of team J&K to perform best at thrilling National Championship. MP Syed further said that water sports is a rapid spreading sport and has definitely great scope and I ensure to discuss its promotion at Central Govt. History creator and first person from India to witness Olympic Games 2024 as Jury member at Paris “Bilquis Mir” was also present at the Flag off ceremony. Mir quoted “If you allow your child to fly, I promise to attach strong wings”. She further added that I m committed to work at grass root level to promote water sports in UT and train our youth to unmask their talent and provide them bigger platforms.



President JKARS “Dr Burhan Bazaz” applauded the role of J&K sports council in high notes for providing every possible help to showcase the talent of Team J&K at 7th National Indoor Rowing Championship at Punjab. Dr Bazaz highlighted the role of parents to keep their wards on a good path and hence praised the efforts shown by parents today and raised his concern about the tremendously increasing Drug Addiction in UT and particularly in Kashmir. Bazaz requested parents to provide maximum assistance to their kids for adopting any sport and to keep them away from social evils. He further added that It’s worth sharing that District Baramulla has created a space of 04 players for the first time to participate in National Championship of Rowing. Dignitaries including Rafiq Ah Jan, Muzaffar and other members were also present at the Flag off ceremony.



We have been trained in a very scientific way and we will try our level best to bring Glory to UT, said Fatima who is a budding athlete. She highlighted the efforts of professional trainers and entire family of JKARS for providing such a wonderful platform to begin the professional athletic journey.

In recent national championship of rowing Team J&K secured the Bronze medal and made JKARS proud. Ending the statement President JKARS “Dr Burhan Bazaz” thanked Aga Syed Ruhullah for managing his time out of busy schedule to encourage young athletes and thanked all those including coaches who support JKARS for fulfilling their commitments towards Nation and towards Society.