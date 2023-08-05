Lalringthara, hailing from Mizoram, has demonstrated an inspiring testament to the power of determination. At the remarkable age of 78, he embarked on a new chapter of his life by enrolling in Class 9, resolutely pursuing his lifelong aspiration of education.

According to a report in ToI, Lalringthara’s educational journey was marred by severe financial constraints during his formative years. Born in 1945 in Khuangleng village within the Champhai district along the Mizoram-Myanmar border, he could only advance until the second standard due to the untimely demise of his father, which plunged his family into destitution. Bereft of his father’s presence at just two years old, he was compelled to assist his mother in agricultural endeavors. Although Lalringthara managed to study until Class II in Khuangleng, a shift to New Hruaikawm village in 1995 led to an interruption in his studies. Only after a three-year hiatus was he able to resume education in Class 5. However, his pursuit of learning continued to be hindered as he had to engage in laborious agricultural work to make ends meet. Despite the disruptions, he acquired literacy in the Mizo language and even undertook a job as a guard at the local Presbyterian church, which he still holds.

Undeterred by his advancing years, in 2018, Lalringthara displayed his unwavering resolve by enrolling in Class 5 at his new residence in New Hruaikawm village. Gradually progressing, he completed middle school up to class 8 and ardently desired to further his education. Regrettably, his village lacked a high school. However, in April of the present year, Lalringthara presented himself at the local Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan High School for admission. While his decision surprised the school authorities, they welcomed him into Class 9, providing the necessary study materials and uniform. Undaunted by adverse weather conditions, Lalringthara walks a distance of 3 kilometers to school each day, unwavering in his commitment.

Lalringthara’s determination is best encapsulated in his own words: “Age will not deter me from pursuing knowledge.” His ambition extends to mastering the English language, allowing him to compose applications in English and comprehend televised news broadcasts. His pursuit of knowledge is not confined by age, as affirmed by Puia, a teacher at the RMSA school, who emphasized that high school enrollment has no age restrictions. Puia expressed the school’s delight in being a part of Lalringthara’s journey and pledged to support him in achieving his goal of completing high school education.