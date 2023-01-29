JAMMU, JANUARY 29: Beating the Retreat ceremony, marking the culmination of four-day-long Republic Day celebrations was held at MA Stadium today.

The occasion was graced by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.

During the ceremony, marching Bands of Armed Forces played the inspiring patriotic tunes on the Brass bands and Pipe drum bands on the slow and quick strathspey.

Musical tunes including Vijay Bharat, Dhawaj ke Rakshak, Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja, Veer-Sipahi, Jai Ho, Sare Jahan Se Achha on the Brass Band, and Deshon Ka Sartaj Bharat, India Gate, Naurange, Lahure Ko Relimai, Surya, Kargil Hill and He Kancha on Pipe Band enthralled the audience.

The Lt Governor felicitated the contingents of Jammu Kashmir Police, Army and the Border Security Force.

The Lt Governor also felicitated the Parade Commander, Dy Parade Commander, marching contingents of cadets from NCC (Boys), contingents of schools (Boys and Girls), Ex-Servicemen, cultural performers, Gymnastics and the DareDevils of JKP for their outstanding display in the Republic Day Parade on 26th January, 2023.

The Beating Retreat ceremony concluded with the ever-popular ‘Jahan Dal Dal Pe Sone ki Chidiya’ with simultaneous display of spectacular fireworks followed by the National Anthem.

Advisor to Lt Governor, Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation; Chief Secretary; Additional Chief Secretary; DGP; Divisional Commissioner Jammu; ADGP Jammu; elected representatives of ULBs and PRIs; former Legislators; Administrative Secretaries; senior Civil, Police, and Army officers; Vice Chairperson, J&K Khadi Village and Industries Board; prominent citizens; media persons and the youth in large number witnessed the centuries-old military tradition.