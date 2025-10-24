74 MLAs cast their votes in RS elections

Srinagar: As many as 74 MLAs have cast their votes in the ongoing Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

74 MLAs, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, had cast their votes by 12:00 PM in the election being held for four seats.

In a boost to the National Conference, independent MLA Sheikh Khursheed-brother of Er. Rashid-announced that he would vote for the NC to keep the BJP out.

“We will vote for the National Conference against the BJP,” he said, adding that he would also meet Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

With Khursheed’s support, the strength of the NC-led alliance has risen to 58, which is sufficient to secure both seats in the combined election.

Unless there is cross-voting by party-affiliated or independent MLAs, the chances of the BJP winning the fourth seat are impossible, as the alliance holds one vote more than the BJP for both seats.