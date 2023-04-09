SRINAGAR, APRIL 9: The substantial budget for the fiscal 2023-24 will foster inclusive development for all segments of the society with government’s keenness towards empowering the weaker sections through various social and tribal welfare initiatives.

According to budget 2023-24, 7 transit accommodations for nomadic population and 24 Scheduled Tribe hostels are targeted to be completed during this financial year.

On the directions of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, the Tribal department has initiated a special project envisaging a transhumant support system including transit accommodations and transport facilities for the migratory population.

In line with the announcement made by Lieutenant Governor to minimize hardships being faced by the tribals during seasonal migration, the Tribal Affairs Department procured a fleet of 40 trucks for transporting around 30,000 families from Jammu to Kashmir via Mughal road and National Highway-44 connecting Jammu with Srinagar. These trucks had been procured by the department through J&K Road Transport Corporation.

Transport facilities are being made available to tribal families for the seasonal migration of their goods and cattle this year also, the budget document reads.

In this year’s budget, more Milk villages will be established with an aim to support milk production and supply chain besides providing sustainable employment opportunities to youth. Also, market linkage would created for tribal products like milk, mutton, sheep wool, leather etc.

The budget has kept a provision for setting up of more smart classrooms for tribal children and tracking of educational, healthcare and economic status of nomadic population. Besides, the budget has a provision for providing scholarship to 124300, Pre-Matric students (1st-8th) belonging to Scheduled Caste/Other Backward Classes/ Economically Backward Classes/ Physically Challenged Persons categories.

All the Child Care Institutions (CCIs) would be developed on modern pattern with best living conditions for the inmates under the new budget. Besides, 1700 inmates in 19 Bal Ashrams and 12 Nari Niketans would be covered under the initiative.

This year’s financial plan has also a provision for establishing District Disability Rehabilitation Centers (DDRC) in all 20 districts besides creation of Hub for Empowerment of Women (HEW)-Mahila Shakti Kendras.

Regarding welfare and security of women, the budget has earmarked funds for establishment of GPS enabled women helpline and construction of working women hostels.

The Budget has also earmarked funds for training of specially abled persons so that they become financially independent and lead a dignified living in the society.