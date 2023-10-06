Mumbai: Seven people were killed and over 40 were injured after a massive fire broke out at a 7-storey building in Mumbai’s Goregaon today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire started around 3 am at Jay Bhavani building in Goregaon West’s Azad nagar locality, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The injured were taken to two hospitals, HBT Hospital and Cooper Hospital, in Mumbai.

Out of the seven people who were killed in the fire, two were minors. Of the 40 people who were injured, 12 were males and 28 were females, including one minor.

As per officials, the fire spread through shops on the ground flood, scrap material, several parked vehicles, meter cabin, rags, plywood along with other materials on the ground floor, staircase and household articles including doors, windows, furniture in about 2000 sq.ft area.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the families of victims and announced ₹2 lakhs for the kin of victims and ₹50,000 for injured. He said, “Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire mishap in Mumbai’s Goregaon. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000”

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said, “I am continuously talking with Municipal Commissioner and Police…What happened is unfortunate. I express my condolences to those who died. The government will provide monetary help of ₹5 lakhs to their families… Those who are injured will be given treatment by the government.”

“Pained to know about loss of lives in the fire incident at #Goregaon, Mumbai. We are in touch with BMC & Mumbai Police officials & all the assistance is being provided. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing speedy recovery to the injured ones,” Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote on X.

The fire covered the building from all sides and burned down shops, scrap material, cars, and other vehicles parked on the ground floor.