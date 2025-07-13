7 IAS officers shifted: Sarmad is Com/Secy Social Welfare

Srinagar, July 12: Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday ordered the transfer of seven IAS officers.

Dr. Ashish Chandra Verma, IAS (AGMUT:1994), awaiting orders of posting in the General Administration Department, is posted as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Tourism Department. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, in addition to his duties, till further orders.

Anil Kumar Singh, IAS (AGMUT:1995), Principal Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department, holding additional charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Mining Department, is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department. He shall continue to hold the additional charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Mining Department, till further orders.

Yasha Mudgal, IAS (AGMUT:2007), Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department, is transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department.

Sarmad Hafeez, IAS (AGMUT:2009), Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department, is transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department.

Talat Parvez Rohella, IAS (AGMUT:2010), Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, is transferred and posted as Chairman, Bureau of Public Enterprises, J&K.

Bhupinder Kumar, IAS (AGMUT:2011), Secretary to the Government, Public. Works (R&B) Department, holding additional charge of the posts of Director of Census Operations/Director of Citizen Registration for the UTs of J&K/Ladakh, Resident Commissioner, New Delhi & Administrative Secretary, Hospitality and Protocol Department, is transferred and posted as Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi. He shall continue to hold the additional charge of the posts of Administrative Secretary, Hospitality and Protocol Department & Director of Census Operations/Director of Citizen Registration for the UTs of J&K/Ladakh, till further orders.

Ananth Dwivedi, IAS (AGMUT:2021), Chief Executive Officer, State Health Agency, J&K, holding additional charge of the post of Mission Director, Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission, J&K, shall also hold the charge of the post of Additional Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, in addition to his duties, till further orders.