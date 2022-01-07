The Government of India has announced that all international arrivals will have to undergo 7-day mandatory home quarantine.

Travellers from specified countries at risk will have to submit samples for Covid testing at the point of arrival. They will be allowed to leave the airport premises only after their test results are in, according to the new rules.



The single day rise in coronavirus infections was recorded above one lakh after 214 days, taking India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,52,26,386 which includes 3,007 cases of Omicron reported across 27 states and UTs, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

